Over 494,822 Evacuated As Punjab Police Lead Flood Relief Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 11:43 PM

Punjab Police have evacuated 494,822 people including 213,157 men, 150,000 women, and 131,804 children and around, 567,778 livestock have been relocated from high-risk areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Punjab Police have evacuated 494,822 people including 213,157 men, 150,000 women, and 131,804 children and around, 567,778 livestock have been relocated from high-risk areas.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the police force is working on the frontline of the rescue and relief mission, particularly in the most affected districts such as Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, and Vehari.

More than 16,000 officers and personnel, along with 746 vehicles and over 40 boats, have been deployed in the operation, providing assistance to local communities and collaborating closely with relevant departments.

The spokesperson said, evacuation figures by region include: Multan Region, 155,926 individuals evacuated, Faisalabad Region: 71,302, D.G. Khan Region: 61,237 and Sahiwal Region 53,427

The IGP praised the efforts of the regional and district police officers for effectively leading operations in their respective jurisdictions. He further appealed to citizens to fully cooperate with law enforcement and rescue teams to ensure timely evacuation and the protection of lives.

