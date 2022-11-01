Over 5 kg drugs recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five drug dealers and recovered over five kg of drugs from their possession, during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

This was disclose by the police spokesman. According to details, the Rata Amaral Police arrested Shoaib Asghar and recovered 2.5 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, the Waris Khan police held Ishaq and recovered 2.

4 kg drugs from his custody.

The Sadiqabad police recovered 180 grams of hashish from Nasir, and 160 grams of charas from Salim.

The Civil Lines police recovered 220 grams of hashish from Adnan Farooq. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation is in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown on drug peddlers would continue without any discrimination.