Over 5 Killed In Different Road Accidents N Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:05 PM

Over 5 killed in different road accidents n Sukkur

Ver five people were killed in different road accidents in Sukkur and Jacobabad districts on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Over five people were killed in different road accidents in Sukkur and Jacobabad districts on Thursday. According to local Police, two motorcyclists identified as Asif Ali and Sajjid Ali were killed, when a speedy truck hit their motorbike at the National Highway in Ranipur. The police shifted the bodies to Ranipur Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In another accident, a collision between a car and a motorcycle in the limits of Tando Muhammed Khan, left Muhammad Ismail Khanzado dead. Khanzado was an employee of the Edhi Foundation.

In another incident of similar nature, a speedy truck killed Amir Mugheri in Jacobabad. Similarly, a trailer hit a motorcycle killing the motorcyclist, identified as Abdul Razaq Dahari in the limits of Shahpur Chakar, told the area Police.

