Over 5 Lakh Trees Planted In Universities, Colleges: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Higher education Rana Sikandar Hayat visited the University of Management and Technology (UMT) and participated in a tree plantation drive by planting saplings.
The event was attended by UMT Rector Dr. Asif Raza, DG UMT Ahmad Abdullah, faculty members and a large number of students.
Speaking to the media at the ceremony, the minister emphasized the urgent need for large-scale afforestation to combat smog. He highlighted that proactive planning is essential to address smog-related challenges effectively. He stated that a total of 5 Lac trees have been planted in universities and colleges across Punjab, with extensive plantation efforts also carried out in schools.
The Minister further instructed the concerned department to map the planted trees to ensure proper tracking and care. He shared that today 5,000 trees were planted at UMT, with a total of 25,000 trees to be planted within the next three days. This initiative reflects the dynamic vision of UMT President Ibrahim Murad.
Rana Sikandar Hayat praised UMT’s "One Student, One Plant" campaign, calling it an effective step toward environmental sustainability. He reiterated the government's commitment to making Pakistan a carbon credit-earning nation through increased afforestation.
Recent Stories
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training of ASPs on AI-based policing completed at PSCA5 minutes ago
-
DCs told to monitor execution of ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme5 minutes ago
-
Over 5 lakh trees planted in universities, colleges: minister5 minutes ago
-
UoG observes International Forest Day with tree plantation5 minutes ago
-
PHA held massive tree plantation drive5 minutes ago
-
Establishment of Climate Change Authority on cards; Govt informs SC5 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation ceremony held at Arts Council25 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University marks International Day of Forests with tree plantation drive25 minutes ago
-
Traffic police praised for facilitating citizens in Ramazan35 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to women empowerment: Sajida Shah Nawaz35 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched in Khanewal35 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 200-litre substandard beverages, 50-kg expired items35 minutes ago