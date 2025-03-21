Open Menu

Over 5 Lakh Trees Planted In Universities, Colleges: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Higher education Rana Sikandar Hayat visited the University of Management and Technology (UMT) and participated in a tree plantation drive by planting saplings.

The event was attended by UMT Rector Dr. Asif Raza, DG UMT Ahmad Abdullah, faculty members and a large number of students.

Speaking to the media at the ceremony, the minister emphasized the urgent need for large-scale afforestation to combat smog. He highlighted that proactive planning is essential to address smog-related challenges effectively. He stated that a total of 5 Lac trees have been planted in universities and colleges across Punjab, with extensive plantation efforts also carried out in schools.

The Minister further instructed the concerned department to map the planted trees to ensure proper tracking and care. He shared that today 5,000 trees were planted at UMT, with a total of 25,000 trees to be planted within the next three days. This initiative reflects the dynamic vision of UMT President Ibrahim Murad.

Rana Sikandar Hayat praised UMT’s "One Student, One Plant" campaign, calling it an effective step toward environmental sustainability. He reiterated the government's commitment to making Pakistan a carbon credit-earning nation through increased afforestation.

