Over 5 Million Cotton Bales Procured

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Over 5 million cotton bales procured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Agriculture Department has said that as per the estimate of Crop Reporting Service, 5,026,000 cotton bales have been obtained so far in Punjab .

A spokesman for the department said here on Sunday that this year there was an increase of 79.1 percent in cotton production. He added that this year an average cotton boll weighed 2.85 gram as compared to 2.52 gram last year.

