Over 5 Mln Muslims Perform Prayers At Prophet's Mosque In A Week
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2024) The Prophet's Mosque received 5,428,718 Muslims during the last week, amid integrated services provided by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque to serve and care for visitors.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) the authority said 505,700 Muslims were honoured to greet Prophet Muhammad and his companions. Additionally, 212,946 performed prayers in the Holy Rawdah, adhering to the organizational procedures for crowd management and visitation schedules.
The authority also reported that 152,912 worshippers of different nationalities benefited from communication services in various languages.
A total of 292,056 litres of disinfectant were utilised for the comprehensive sterilization and disinfection services throughout the mosque.
Furthermore, 1,810 bottles of Zamzam water were distributed, and 218 samples were taken for examination and analysis during the distribution.
Authority also distributed 483,194 Iftar meals in the designated areas at the Prophet's Mosque.
This significant number of Muslim visitors at the Prophet's Mosque during this period reflects the ongoing religious devotion and the continued efforts by the authority to facilitate and enhance the religious duties at this holy site.
