UrduPoint.com

Over 5 Mln People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:07 PM

Over 5 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 5 million (5,008,756) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Over 5 million (5,008,756) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Thursday that 3,188,102 citizens were injected first dose while 1,754,801 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 38,425 health workers were also given first dose while 27,428 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

He said that 37 vaccination centres as well as 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in the district where registered people were being vaccinated.

In order to facilitate the people these centres had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters (THQs) Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers (RHCs) Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centres was 8 a.m to 8 p.m except Sports Complex Samanabad centre which would remained open round the clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala Government Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of Zambia&#039;s ..

UAE President receives President of Zambia&#039;s note

10 minutes ago
 UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

25 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 80208 cusecs water

IRSA releases 80208 cusecs water

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Designates Opposition's 'Skhod' Initiative ..

Belarus Designates Opposition's 'Skhod' Initiative as Extremist - Interior Minis ..

3 minutes ago
 32 people fined over polluting environment

32 people fined over polluting environment

3 minutes ago
 Seventh martyrdom anniversary of martyrs of APS Pe ..

Seventh martyrdom anniversary of martyrs of APS Peshawar observed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.