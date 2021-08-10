Over 5 thousand cops to perform security duties in Muharram

Over five thousand cops would perform duties in megalopolis in Muharram-ul-Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Over five thousand cops would perform duties in megalopolis in Muharram-ul-Haram.

As many as 5018 officers and personnel would perform security duties in majalis and Muharram processions to be taken out in the city, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Tuesday.

The deployment would include 20 senior officers, 53 Deputy Superintendents, 832 non-gazette officers, 4000 head-constables and 113 women cops.

The spokesperson said Karachi police was providing full security to mourners in processions and majalis.