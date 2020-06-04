Over 5 thousand vehicles challaned in Karachi

Traffic Police Karachi challaned around 5948 vehicles for violation of traffic rules till Wednesday evening

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Traffic Police Karachi challaned around 5948 vehicles for violation of traffic rules till Wednesday evening. According to a news release, 333 pillion riders, 33 cars for more than two people riding in them and 501 auto-rickshaws.

The spokesman to Traffic Police said that strict actions against the traffic rules violators will continue.