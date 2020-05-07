UrduPoint.com
Over 50 Booked For Violation Of Corona Lockdown: DPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:53 PM

The district police during crackdown against violators of corona lockdown in the district apprehended over 50 persons and registered cases against, said district police officer Malik Ejaz

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) : The district police during crackdown against violators of corona lockdown in the district apprehended over 50 persons and registered cases against, said district police officer Malik Ejaz.

He said the people were not taking corona pandemic seriously and keep the shops, markets, open after relaxation time despite repeated warning and awareness campaigns, adding that police have been asked to remain high alert in holy month of Ramazan to avoid corona spread.

He urged masses to take infectious corona disease seriously otherwise it could play havoc with human lives. Due to effective measures and public cooperation, he said corona cases have been curtailed to a considerable extended.

The DPO advised shopkeepers to strictly observe lockdown relaxation timing and shut their shops and markets after given time otherwise law would take its course.

