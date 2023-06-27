Open Menu

Over 50 Brick Kilns, 10 Industrial Units Sealed: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Over 50 brick kilns, 10 industrial units sealed: DC

Deputy commissioner Omar Jahangir said on Tuesday that a crackdown has been launched against facilities causing environmental degradation and over 50 brick kilns have been sealed in the district on failure to adopt environment-friendly zig-zag technology

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy commissioner Omar Jahangir said on Tuesday that a crackdown has been launched against facilities causing environmental degradation and over 50 brick kilns have been sealed in the district on failure to adopt environment-friendly zig-zag technology.

Moreover, 10 industrial units were also sealed on ignoring environmental protection guidelines, DC said in a statement.

He said that over 100 brick kilns were inspected during June 2023 and those violating guidelines were challaned.

He said that 37 cases were also got registered by the environment protection department and orders have been issued to inspect all the industrial units and brick kilns in Multan to overpower pollution in the district.

Related Topics

Multan Technology June All

Recent Stories

Couple among three killed, many injured in road ac ..

Couple among three killed, many injured in road accident near Sann

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Not Building Camps for Wagner Group, Ready ..

Belarus Not Building Camps for Wagner Group, Ready to Help With Lodging - Lukash ..

3 minutes ago
 Fitch Says Assigns Lower Score for US Banks After ..

Fitch Says Assigns Lower Score for US Banks After Negative Rating Watch on US

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Revenue Authority achieves upwards revised ..

Punjab Revenue Authority achieves upwards revised target of Rs.197b

1 minute ago
 England's Tongue 'living the dream' with Ashes cal ..

England's Tongue 'living the dream' with Ashes call-up

1 minute ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays elections for sl ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays elections for slot of PCB chairman

8 minutes ago
AI to be inevitable trend in developing countries

AI to be inevitable trend in developing countries

8 minutes ago
 US State Department Says Will Announce Actions Aga ..

US State Department Says Will Announce Actions Against Russia's Wagner Group Thi ..

1 minute ago
 US Has No Reason to Doubt Belarus Statement Prigoz ..

US Has No Reason to Doubt Belarus Statement Prigozhin Arrived in Country - State ..

1 minute ago
 Census: 15-day Post Enumeration Survey from July 8 ..

Census: 15-day Post Enumeration Survey from July 8

1 minute ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed sends Eid greetings to UAE Le ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

36 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction of School, Hospital, Maternit ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan