Over 50 brick kilns, 10 industrial units sealed: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy commissioner Omar Jahangir said on Tuesday that a crackdown has been launched against facilities causing environmental degradation and over 50 brick kilns have been sealed in the district on failure to adopt environment-friendly zig-zag technology.

Moreover, 10 industrial units were also sealed on ignoring environmental protection guidelines, DC said in a statement.

He said that over 100 brick kilns were inspected during June 2023 and those violating guidelines were challaned.

He said that 37 cases were also got registered by the environment protection department and orders have been issued to inspect all the industrial units and brick kilns in Multan to overpower pollution in the district.