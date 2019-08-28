UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50 Cabins, Kiosks Demolished In Anti-encroachment Operation In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:03 PM

Over 50 cabins, kiosks demolished in anti-encroachment operation in Peshawar

The district administration along with other departments, here on Wednesday conducted ant-encroachment operation against encroachments established at Board Bazaar and adjoining locality

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The district administration along with other departments, here on Wednesday conducted ant-encroachment operation against encroachments established at board Bazaar and adjoining locality. The operation was carried out by Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-III, Hamid Gigiani along with the officials of Town-III, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar.

Heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avert any untoward incident.

During the operation, more than 50 cabins, kiosks and other illegally constructed structures through heavy machinery. These encroachments were established about thirty years back.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed the officials to carry out carry out operation at Board Bazaar on daily basis and take stern action against those who are involved in re-establishing of encroachments.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Global Market launches FinTech Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Capital Development Authority begins rehab work in ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns missing person case til ..

3 minutes ago

Tourism Promotion: NTCB asked for strengthening co ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh High Court directs govt to establish Consume ..

3 minutes ago

Everyone has to contribute in environment upgradat ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.