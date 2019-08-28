Over 50 cabins, kiosks demolished in anti-encroachment operation in Peshawar

The district administration along with other departments, here on Wednesday conducted ant-encroachment operation against encroachments established at Board Bazaar and adjoining locality

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The district administration along with other departments, here on Wednesday conducted ant-encroachment operation against encroachments established at board Bazaar and adjoining locality. The operation was carried out by Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-III, Hamid Gigiani along with the officials of Town-III, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar.

Heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avert any untoward incident.

During the operation, more than 50 cabins, kiosks and other illegally constructed structures through heavy machinery. These encroachments were established about thirty years back.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed the officials to carry out carry out operation at Board Bazaar on daily basis and take stern action against those who are involved in re-establishing of encroachments.