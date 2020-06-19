UrduPoint.com
Over 50% Coronavirus Patients Fully Recovered In Hyderabad

Fri 19th June 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):As many as 908 COVID-19 patients out of 1800 have been recovered in Hyderabad district since the outbreak of coronavirus on March 9, 2020 while 854 patients are still under treatment at isolation centres and in home isolation and 38 had succumbed to the contagion.

While talking to APP, health officials said that total 11833 COVID-19 tests had so far been conducted in the district till June 18, 2020, of them 1800 cases were diagnosed as COVID-19 positive while 10033 tested negative.

According to health officials, out of 1800 patients, 154 were members of Tableegi Jamat, 119 students, 190 housewives, 178 government employees, 92 doctors, 64 health service providers, 88 corporate employees, 53 retired employees, 32 shopkeepers, 44 bank employees, 56 businessmen, 16 under trial prisoners, 15 Police Department employees, three Ehsaas employees and 88 others had been tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 50% were recovered from the viral infections.

Out of 854 active COVID-19 patients, 85 are admitted at government run isolation centres and hospitals while 769 are in home isolation, officials said.

