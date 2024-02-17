Over 50 Detained In Srinagar Ahead Of Protest In Support Of Indian Farmers’ Demands
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), over 50 trade union leaders and activists were detained by police in Srinagar to thwart their protest in support of the demands of agitating Indian farmers.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the protest was planned in response to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s call for an India-wide strike to press the Modi government to accept the agitating Indian farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
The Kashmiri trade union leaders and activists were detained by police near Pratap Park on Residency Road in Srinagar city as they were assembling for protests and taken to Kothibagh police station.
Jammu Kashmir Apple Farmers’ Federation, in a statement, said farmers and trade union members were stopped despite the protests being peaceful.
The statement added the police used force and detained many union leaders including Jammu Kashmir Apple Farmers Federation’s President Zahoor Ahmad Rather.
CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami condemned the police action on the protesters. “Condemning in no uncertain terms the use of force against the peaceful protest of Apple Farmers’ Federation of India, scheme workers and CITU leaders organised in response to Grameen Bharat Bandh,” Tarigami said in a series of posts on X.
He said that scores of leaders, including Kulgam District Development Council (DDC) chairman Mohammad Afzal, Apple Farmers’ Federation president Zahoor Ahmad Rather, general secretary Abdul Rasheed, were unjustly arrested after being bundled into police vehicles. “The use of brute force against peaceful protesters is an affront to democracy and a violation of fundamental rights,” he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Progress, prosperity of Sukkur mission of our family: Nauman Sheikh12 minutes ago
-
Three people hurt in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan2 hours ago
-
Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country2 hours ago
-
Six of family killed in road mishap in Muridke2 hours ago
-
Pakistani doctors in UK proved their mettle by hardwork, dedication: Envoy2 hours ago
-
AJK AB Chairman calls on President Sultan9 hours ago
-
ICT admin denies PTI request for protest, imposes Section 14411 hours ago
-
QMC plans to conduct building survey11 hours ago
-
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO12 hours ago
-
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara12 hours ago
-
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar12 hours ago