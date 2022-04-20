UrduPoint.com

Over 50 Fair Price Shops Being Made Functional In Islamabad Ramzan Bazaar: Chief Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Over 50 fair price shops being made functional in Islamabad Ramzan Bazaar: Chief Commissioner

More than 50 fair price shops were being made functional in Ramzan Bazaar of the federal capital to provide essential items of daily use to the people at subsidized rates, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :More than 50 fair price shops were being made functional in Ramzan Bazaar of the Federal capital to provide essential items of daily use to the people at subsidized rates, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed said. Talking to APP, he said special arrangements have been made for sale of sugar and flour at subsidized prices in the Ramazan bazaars which are being managed by Punjab.

During the visit to G-7 Ramazan bazaar Chief Commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, he directed the concerned to upgrade the facilities and create rest areas for elderly.

He also inspected washrooms and complaint centers.

He said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and his team was ensuring the provision of quality commodities on affordable prices were being provided to public in accordance with instructions of the govt. Special Duty magistrates have been tasked to ensure price control and fines were being imposed in case of violations.

Related Topics

Islamabad Punjab Visit Sale Price Government Flour

Recent Stories

Meeting with US officials- a conspiracy or interfe ..

Meeting with US officials- a conspiracy or interference, Imran tells nation: San ..

51 seconds ago
 China opposes unilateral attempt to alter historic ..

China opposes unilateral attempt to alter historical status quo of Jerusalem: Wa ..

53 seconds ago
 Islamia University of Bahawalpur announces ADP sup ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur announces ADP supplementary 2021 exams

54 seconds ago
 CS apprises AJK PM of pace of new and ongoing mega ..

CS apprises AJK PM of pace of new and ongoing mega public welfare projects in AJ ..

56 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Presidential reference seeking interpretation ..

58 seconds ago
 DC visits Wildlife office, appreciates plantation, ..

DC visits Wildlife office, appreciates plantation, greenery

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.