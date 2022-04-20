Over 50 fair price shops being made functional in Islamabad Ramzan Bazaar: Chief Commissioner

More than 50 fair price shops were being made functional in Ramzan Bazaar of the federal capital to provide essential items of daily use to the people at subsidized rates, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :More than 50 fair price shops were being made functional in Ramzan Bazaar of the Federal capital to provide essential items of daily use to the people at subsidized rates, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed said. Talking to APP, he said special arrangements have been made for sale of sugar and flour at subsidized prices in the Ramazan bazaars which are being managed by Punjab.

During the visit to G-7 Ramazan bazaar Chief Commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, he directed the concerned to upgrade the facilities and create rest areas for elderly.

He also inspected washrooms and complaint centers.

He said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and his team was ensuring the provision of quality commodities on affordable prices were being provided to public in accordance with instructions of the govt. Special Duty magistrates have been tasked to ensure price control and fines were being imposed in case of violations.