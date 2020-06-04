Over 50 frontline soldiers affected, express worry of COVID-19 rise

Expressing concern over the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases in doctors and para-medical staff and careless behavior of people for not following government standard operating procedures(SOPs) it can lead to a calamity like situation in the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Expressing concern over the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases in doctors and para-medical staff and careless behavior of people for not following government standard operating procedures(SOPs) it can lead to a calamity like situation in the country.

Medical Superintendent(MS) Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) who is also head of Coronavirus Management Center told APP,that around 50 health workers including 7 doctors,20 nurses and other para-medical medical workers have been affected so far at the center.

He said that COVID-19 situation was getting out of control very rapidly and "If this trend continues and no steps were taken to break the chain, we fear an exponential growth in the number of cases and deaths in the weeks to come while we are not prepared to deal with this catastrophe, "he added.

He said that government and health workers as front-line soldiers are doing its utmost efforts to control the pandemic but citizens must acknowledged that being a third world country," We have limited resources".

Dr Randhawa informed "Presently 21 ventilators were available at the center and 10 more would be reach in two days",adding if rising number of cases lasts 100 ventilators would be insufficient to deal the crises. He said that that RIU has treated 900 confirmed cases at the center so far,out of which 650 have been recovered while 200 positive patients were admitted .

The MS informed that 70 confirmed cases were isolated at homes while 26 were died to this deadly disease. About replying to a question regarding the completion of Institute of kidney transplant ,he said that around 70 doctors and 250 others including nurses and para medical staff have been recruited who are presently treating C patients.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic over, the institute would become functional within two weeks to provide treatment to kidney patients", he added.