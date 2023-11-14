Over 50 illegal structures removed in Karkhano Market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The district administration in assistance with the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has demolished more than 50 illegal structures in Karkhano Market and issued strict warnings to the traders for not erecting such structures in future.

According to the district administration, during the operation, Assistant Commissioner Hashim Azeem, SP Cantt, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tanya Shaheen, staff of PDA, traffic police and officials of Civil Defense were present. A large contingent of police was also present to cope with any untoward situation during the operation.

The administration further said that over 50 illegal cabins and structures were removed with heavy machinery during the operation. These illegal structures had blocked the roads and footpaths, creating hardships for pedestrians besides interrupting the traffic flow.

The administration said no one would be allowed to erect encroachments in Karkhano Market and stern legal action would be taken against the violators in future.

