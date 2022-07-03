Over 50 Kashmiris shifted from Jammu jail to Indian prisons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the occupation authorities have shifted over 50 illegally detained Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Aadil Zargar, Dawood Zargar and Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariyatee from Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu to the prisons in the Indian states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the authorities also shifted a noted human rights defender, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo from Central Jail, Srinagar, to Kot Bhalwal jail, Jammu.

Aadil Zargar and Dawood Zargar of downtown Srinagar, nephews of Commander Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, are facing illegal detention on fake cases.

The authorities also arrested and booked a man, Mohammad Hanif, under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA), in Poonch district of Jammu region for his affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.