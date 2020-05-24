Over 50 labs available in Pakistan for testing COVID-19 patients: Dr Nosheen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nosheen Hamid Sunday said over 50 laboratories were available in Pakistan for testing coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

Talking to a private news channel, she said after the 18th constitutional amendment, the health was the provincial subject.

Dr Nosheen Hamid said proper attention could not be paid in the past, due to which, the people were facing some trouble in provincial areas.

She said there was dire need to bring improvement in 18th amendment, to streamline the system in the health and education sectors. The consultation with political parties would be required to improve the law, she added.

About lockdown policy, she said the policy introduced by the present government to protect people from virus pandemic, was not being followed.

She urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid coronavirus and warned that if anyone found involved in violating SoPs and instruction given by the civil administration for trader community, the punishment would be awarded as per law.

To a question, she said in Pakistan, we had best doctors, brains and institutions for handling any disaster. About ventilators, she said we had ventilators but it was not being used properly.