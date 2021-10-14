UrduPoint.com

Over 50% Of Covid Survivors Experience Symptoms Upto 6 Months: Study

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 08:31 PM

Over 50% of Covid survivors experience symptoms upto 6 months: Study

More than half of the 236 million people who have recovered from Covid-19 worldwide since December 2019 will experience post-Covid symptoms -- more commonly known as long Covid up to six months after recovering, according to a large study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :More than half of the 236 million people who have recovered from Covid-19 worldwide since December 2019 will experience post-Covid symptoms -- more commonly known as long Covid up to six months after recovering, according to a large study.

The lingering Covid symptoms majorly include tiredness, difficulty in breathing, chest pain, sore joints and loss of taste or smell.

A research team from Pennsylvania State University in the US examined 57 global studies involving 250,351 unvaccinated patients who recovered from Covid-19 from December 2019 through March 2021, Medical Daily reported .

The findings showed that adults, as well as children, can experience several adverse health issues for six months or longer after recovering from Covid-19.

Generally, these complications affected a patient's general well-being, their mobility or organ systems, while overall, one in two survivors experienced long-term Covid manifestations.

More than half of all patients reported weight loss, fatigue, fever or pain, roughly one in five survivors experienced a decrease in mobility.

Nearly one in four survivors experienced difficulty concentrating, and one in three patients were diagnosed with generalised anxiety disorders.

Six in ten survivors had chest imaging abnormality and more than a quarter of patients had difficulty in breathing.

Chest pain and palpitations were also among the commonly reported conditions and nearly one in five patients experienced hair loss or rashes.

Digestive issues such as stomach pain, lack of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting were also among the commonly reported conditions, the study showed.

"One's battle with Covid doesn't end with recovery from the acute infection. Vaccination is our best ally to prevent getting sick from Covid-19 and to reduce the chance of long-Covid even in the presence of a breakthrough infection," said co-lead investigator Dr Paddy Sentongo, assistant professor at the Penn State Center for Neural Engineering.

While the mechanisms behind these lingering symptoms in survivors are not fully understood, the researchers believe that an immune-system overdrive triggered by the virus, lingering infection, reinfection or an increased production of auto antibodies (antibodies directed at their own tissues), may be the reason.

According to the researchers, early intervention will be critical for improving the quality of life for many Covid-19 survivors as in the years ahead, health care providers will likely see an influx of patients with psychiatric and cognitive problems, such as depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder, who were otherwise healthy before their Covid-19 infection.

Related Topics

March May December 2019 All From Best Weight Million Depression

Recent Stories

DMCC concludes tender with most expensive rough st ..

DMCC concludes tender with most expensive rough stone sold on its tender floor

5 minutes ago
 Preparations underway to scale up One Window Cente ..

Preparations underway to scale up One Window Centers of Ehsaas in KP: Sania

4 minutes ago
 Etisalat participates in 12th Global MBB Forum

Etisalat participates in 12th Global MBB Forum

36 minutes ago
 Investments in space industries witness renewed mo ..

Investments in space industries witness renewed momentum with announcement of th ..

50 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives Jersey Chief Minist ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives Jersey Chief Minister

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber signs MoU with Angola-UAE Chamber of ..

Dubai Chamber signs MoU with Angola-UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.