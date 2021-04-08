Over 50 peacocks die in Tharparkar, scores suffering mysterious disease

More than 50 peacocks died in different villages of Tharparkar during a week due to disease while scores were suffering from contagious virus

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :More than 50 peacocks died in different villages of Tharparkar during a week due to disease while scores were suffering from contagious virus.

Notables of a village Guryayah Moulvi Abdul Ghani and Gulzar Ahmed Muhamad Zaman sharing the situation with the media said that a dangerous virus was found in peacocks which badly affected the neck and legs of the birds leading to death of the beauty of desert.

They said the wildlife and Poultry departments have been reminded several times about the situation but no veterinary team has arrived in the area for treatment of birds.

Meanwhile death of peacocks was also reported in Diplo, islamkot and chelhaar areas of the district.

Deputy Conservator of Wildlife department Mir Ejaz Talpur, when contacted, said that peacocks were suffering in various diseases which will be treated after diagnosing particular disease in birds. The samples had been sent to Karachi laboratory for this purpose.