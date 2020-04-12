Over 50 people arrested in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Since the world is coping with the coronavirus pandemic, India while stepping up its state terrorism arrested more than 50 civilians during nocturnal raids in Sopore area of Baramulla district, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) to suppress the freedom movement.

Raids were being conducted by the police particularly against the youth across the territory on the pretext of anti-corona drive, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The relatives of the detained youth while talking to the media said the coronavirus has become a new tool in the hands of the occupational authorities to persecute the oppressed Kashmiris.

Hurriyat leader, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement in Srinagar condemned the arrests and raids by the Indian forces in Sopore. He said even criminals are being freed from jails around the world because of coronavirus pandemic but the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir are arresting more and more youth in violation of the global policy of social distancing.

Meanwhile, over 250-days military lockdown in occupied Kashmir has badly hit the Kashmiri people psychologically. Health experts say that those taken in custody for being coronavirus suspects argue that they are being detained in the name of the virus, but their actual fault is to be pro-freedom.