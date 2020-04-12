UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50 People Arrested In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 05:40 PM

Over 50 people arrested in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Since the world is coping with the coronavirus pandemic, India while stepping up its state terrorism arrested more than 50 civilians during nocturnal raids in Sopore area of Baramulla district, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) to suppress the freedom movement.

Raids were being conducted by the police particularly against the youth across the territory on the pretext of anti-corona drive, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The relatives of the detained youth while talking to the media said the coronavirus has become a new tool in the hands of the occupational authorities to persecute the oppressed Kashmiris.

Hurriyat leader, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement in Srinagar condemned the arrests and raids by the Indian forces in Sopore. He said even criminals are being freed from jails around the world because of coronavirus pandemic but the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir are arresting more and more youth in violation of the global policy of social distancing.

Meanwhile, over 250-days military lockdown in occupied Kashmir has badly hit the Kashmiri people psychologically. Health experts say that those taken in custody for being coronavirus suspects argue that they are being detained in the name of the virus, but their actual fault is to be pro-freedom.

Related Topics

India World Police Sopore Srinagar Criminals Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries no ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Haykal Media sign ..

42 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in UFI online ses ..

57 minutes ago

Dependence on financial success alone leads to lon ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 62 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Education ministry to test online exam platform fo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.