Over 50 Per Cent Education Vouchers, Scholarships For Women

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 01:30 PM

Over 50 per cent education vouchers, scholarships for women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety Division and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Sunday said that more than 50 per cent of education vouchers and scholarships in Ehsaas program have been designed for women.

Talking to APP, she said Prime Minister has strongly hinged the entire agenda of Ehsaas Program on the women's economic empowerment which is critical for better population outcomes.

She said Ehsaas framework is highly skewed towards the socio-economic uplift of 6 million poor women.

Dr Sania Nishtar said Ehsaas program gives us an opportunity to revive our commitment to the cause of population and development and collaborate to make these services easily available and accessible.

