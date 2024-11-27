Over 50 per cent work on stage 1 of K-IV project completed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) As many as over 50 per cent physical work on Stage-1 of the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) has been completed.

Official sources told APP here Wednesday that the Stage-I of K-IV is likely to be completed by June 2026 which will supply 260 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to the port city.

The K-IV is being executed by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) at Rs 126 billion, the sources said.

They said a sum of over Rs 56.44 billion has been spent on the project, so far.

Rapid construction work on various sites of the project, including intake works, pumping stations, pressurized pipeline, access road, project offices, and project colony was being carried out, the sources said.

K-IV Project envisages providing 650 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to Karachi from Keenjhar Lake.

The project is planned to be completed in two phases. At present, WAPDA is constructing Phase-I of the project to supply 260 MGD water to Karachi. Phase II, when implemented, will also augment another 390 MGD of water to the system for Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the K-IV project was approved in 2014 by the then government of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and an amount of Rs 849 million had been specified for the project in the budget 2014-15.

