Over 50 percent population jabbed under anti-Covid campaign in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) on Thursday said that more than 50 per cent population aged above 18 years have been covered so far under the ongoing anti-covid vaccination drive in the district.

Talking to the media, District Health Officer, DHA, Dr Ehsan Ghani said that the population of Rawalpindi district aged 18 years and above was around 3 million out of which 1.

5 million people have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

He said that the set target to cover 70 per cent population above 18 years would be achieved soon.

Dr Ehsan informed that Rawalpindi was one of the eight districts of Punjab where a vaccination campaign was being carried out at the Union Council level.

He asked the residents to get themselves jabbed at the earliest as the vaccination was the only way to control the deadly virus.