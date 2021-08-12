UrduPoint.com

Over 50 Percent Population Jabbed Under Anti-Covid Campaign In RWP

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 07:43 PM

The District Health Authority (DHA) on Thursday said that more than 50 per cent population aged above 18 years have been covered so far under the ongoing anti-covid vaccination drive in the district

He said that the set target to cover 70 per cent population above 18 years would be achieved soon.

Dr Ehsan informed that Rawalpindi was one of the eight districts of Punjab where a vaccination campaign was being carried out at the Union Council level.

He asked the residents to get themselves jabbed at the earliest as the vaccination was the only way to control the deadly virus.

