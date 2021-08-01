UrduPoint.com

Over 50 Streets Sealed In Islamabad As Covid-19 Cases Resurges

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 10:20 PM

Over 50 streets sealed in Islamabad as Covid-19 cases resurges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has sealed over 50 streets in different sectors of the Capital city due to increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

The Federal Capital police and the officials of civil administration had cordoned off the areas while all houses with positive cases were being quarantined, said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat in a news statement.

According to a notification issued here on Sunday, streets 52, 53, 69 and 70 in G-10/3, streets, 10,40,42,45 and 53 in G-10/4, street 46 and 53 in F-11/3, streets 1,2 and 6 in E-11/4, street 32 and 33 in I-10/2, streets 30,32,45, 74 and 589 in G-13/2, street 24 in G-9/1, street 42 in F-8/1, street 13, F-15/1, streets 56,62,66,67, 91,93,96,98,99 and 100 in G-9/4, streets, 85,86,91,92,95,104, 105 and 109 in I-8/4, streets 55,58,61,64,65 and 80 to 83 in I-10/1, street 19A in G-15/1 and street 19 in Bahria Town phase 4 were sealed.

The streets were closed on the recommendations of DHO and on the basis of surveillance and Covid-19 test results from public and private laboratories and hospitals, the entry and exit had been restricted at the areas in the public interest and until further orders.

The exemptions to this order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy and medicine shops, grocery stores and bakeries, patients for medical aid/medical consultation, rationing, drinking water supplies, utilities and emergency, the notification said, adding these exemptions shall be regulated by standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the DC office from time to time regarding prevention of Covid-19.

"Citizens are requested to make prior arrangements for their convenience including purchase of grocery items, medicines and reschedule their engagements/office work before the onset of lockdown, it added.

Assistant commissioner concerned of the capital administration shall ensure provision of essential commodities and food supplies in sealed areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Water Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Moh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision

1 hour ago
 Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign ..

Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign of 10 parks as part of joint r ..

1 hour ago
 Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

2 hours ago
 Emirates&#039; home check-in service records over ..

Emirates&#039; home check-in service records over 2,500 users during July travel ..

3 hours ago
 DAFZA records significant growth in sales revenue ..

DAFZA records significant growth in sales revenue in H1 2021

3 hours ago
 Ajman University to host open days for non-Arab st ..

Ajman University to host open days for non-Arab students from 14th-16th August

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.