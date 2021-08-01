Over 50 streets sealed in Islamabad as Covid-19 cases resurges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has sealed over 50 streets in different sectors of the Capital city due to increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

The Federal Capital police and the officials of civil administration had cordoned off the areas while all houses with positive cases were being quarantined, said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat in a news statement.

According to a notification issued here on Sunday, streets 52, 53, 69 and 70 in G-10/3, streets, 10,40,42,45 and 53 in G-10/4, street 46 and 53 in F-11/3, streets 1,2 and 6 in E-11/4, street 32 and 33 in I-10/2, streets 30,32,45, 74 and 589 in G-13/2, street 24 in G-9/1, street 42 in F-8/1, street 13, F-15/1, streets 56,62,66,67, 91,93,96,98,99 and 100 in G-9/4, streets, 85,86,91,92,95,104, 105 and 109 in I-8/4, streets 55,58,61,64,65 and 80 to 83 in I-10/1, street 19A in G-15/1 and street 19 in Bahria Town phase 4 were sealed.

The streets were closed on the recommendations of DHO and on the basis of surveillance and Covid-19 test results from public and private laboratories and hospitals, the entry and exit had been restricted at the areas in the public interest and until further orders.

The exemptions to this order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy and medicine shops, grocery stores and bakeries, patients for medical aid/medical consultation, rationing, drinking water supplies, utilities and emergency, the notification said, adding these exemptions shall be regulated by standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the DC office from time to time regarding prevention of Covid-19.

"Citizens are requested to make prior arrangements for their convenience including purchase of grocery items, medicines and reschedule their engagements/office work before the onset of lockdown, it added.

Assistant commissioner concerned of the capital administration shall ensure provision of essential commodities and food supplies in sealed areas.