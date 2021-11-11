UrduPoint.com

Over 50% Students Of Up To 18 Years Inoculated: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 12:17 PM

Over 50% students of up to 18 years inoculated: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said more than half of the students of up to 18 years age had been inoculated against the COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said more than half of the students of up to 18 years age had been inoculated against the COVID-19.

Asad Umar who also heads the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said total students vaccinated so far exceeded 5.

5 million.

"Alhamdulillah more than half the students between the ages of 12 and 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose," he said on his official twitter handle.

The minister added that Giglit Baltistan leads the way with 68 percent and Punjab is second with 62 percent.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Punjab Twitter Million

Recent Stories

Fertilizer stock of 27000 bags recovered

Fertilizer stock of 27000 bags recovered

39 seconds ago
 Int'l engagement with Afghanistan crucial to avert ..

Int'l engagement with Afghanistan crucial to avert economic collapse, civil war: ..

40 seconds ago
 NBA champion Bucks hold off Knicks, Nets work Magi ..

NBA champion Bucks hold off Knicks, Nets work Magic in Orlando

41 seconds ago
 Federal government to ensure GB's socioeconomic up ..

Federal government to ensure GB's socioeconomic uplift: PM Imran Khan

47 seconds ago
 Opposition terms adjournment of joint session of p ..

Opposition terms adjournment of joint session of parliament as their victory

11 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Calls NATO Activities in Black ..

Russian Ambassador Calls NATO Activities in Black Sea 'Useless' Attempt to Test ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.