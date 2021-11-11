Over 50% students of up to 18 years inoculated: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said more than half of the students of up to 18 years age had been inoculated against the COVID-19

Asad Umar who also heads the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said total students vaccinated so far exceeded 5.

5 million.

"Alhamdulillah more than half the students between the ages of 12 and 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose," he said on his official twitter handle.

The minister added that Giglit Baltistan leads the way with 68 percent and Punjab is second with 62 percent.