Over 50% Typhoid Vaccination Target Achieved

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Over 50% typhoid vaccination target achieved

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority(DHA) claimed to have achieved over 50 % typhoid vaccination target under two-week long drive launched in urban areas of the district on February 1, Incharge District Vaccination programme said here on Wednesday.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, he said, 950,000 children have so far been administered typhoid vaccine while the set target to cover 18,76,539 children would be achieved till February 15.

During the campaign, he said, vaccination was also being administered to children of 9 months to 15 years of age at educational institutions besides who were present at home.

He informed that 1101 mobile health teams and 142 health centers were operating in the district to complete the task of immunization.

Hussain urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for elimination of the crippling disease from the society.

"The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added.

