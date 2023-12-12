Open Menu

Over 500 Cops Take Promotion Examination

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 08:17 PM

On the orders of outgoing CPO Multan Mansoor ul Haq Rana, List-A examination was held here on Tuesday witnessing participation by exactly 542 constables for their promotion

The examination was held under the supervision of SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf while traffic police wardens performed their duty as invigilators.

SP cantonment division Rana Arsalan Zahid, ASP cantonment Tayyab Wazir, DSP Headquarters Namreen Munir, DSP Legal Shahid Chaudhry, DSP Jalalpur Pirwala Bashir Ahmad Haraj, DSP Muzaffarabad Javed Tahir Majeed, DSP Haram Gate Ibrahim Khan Dareshak, DSP Shahzad Gull, DSP Mumtazabad Muhammad Iqbal Lashari, DSP Sadar Bakht Nasar, andother officials were also present.

SSP investigations said the performance of constables in the examinations would be evaluated on merit adding that the best performers would get promotion.

