Over 500 doctors, around 900 paramedics test positive for COVID in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), more than 500 doctors and around 900 paramedics were tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir region alone.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a top health official from Jammu and Kashmir said that till May 30, 530 doctors and 860 paramedics tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir division. He said that most of them have already recovered, however, few lost their lives while fighting the pandemic.

The official said that doctors have rendered a great service to public as some doctors were so much busy dealing with the pandemic that they visited their homes after months.

"With the dip in cases from last two-three weeks, doctors have heaved a sigh of relief after witnessing huge pressure during second wave," he said.