Over 500 foreign delegates likely to attend Health & Pharma Expo-2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Around 500 delegates representing 27 countries including China, Turkey, Iran, Canada, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, USA, Britain and Germany are expected to join the 3-day Health & Pharma Asia International Exhibition and Conferences 2019, to start on September 24, at Karachi Expo Centre.

The three-day exhibition is the biggest annual health and pharmaceutical industry event of Pakistan and will be organized from September 24 to 26 by Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, said a spokesperson of the event on Sunday.

Workshops on Diabetes and Basic Life Support: adult, child and infant and CME seminars on Cardiology, Anaesthesia, Midwives role are scheduled for the first day of the event on September 24.

Seminars on Cardiac Surgery, Infection Prevention and Control, Neurology and Maternal Health will be held on September 25.

Orientation Session on the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE Step 2 CS) and seminars on Pediatrics, Infertility, Radiology and Safe Blood Transfusion will be held on September 26.

The companies belonging to health, pharmaceutical and research would showcase their latest products at different stalls in the six halls of the Expo Centre Karachi.

As many as 40,000 visitors will be expected to attend the exhibition and over 15 seminars to listen the prominent national and international scholars.

The experts will share their experiences and expertise in research, developments and innovations on physical and dental health, Homeopathic, Ayurvedic, natural and organic medicine, laboratory technology, diagnostics, surgery, transplants, physiotherapy, patients' referrals and diets, in their respective fields.

The event provides opportunities of learning, information sharing and cooperation to pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturers, practitioners, medical equipment providers, medical institutions and universities, hospitals, clinics, laboratories and allied industries.