Over 500 political workers detained in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Over 500 political leaders and workers, in Indian occupied Kashmir, have been detained since India announced to repeal Article 370 of the its constitution and divide the territory on communal basis on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, almost all Hurriyat leaders including the All Parties Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Gilani and the Chairman of Hurriyat Forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have been put under house arrest or in jails.

Political leaders and activists across the political spectrum have been detained in Srinagar as well as other parts of the Valley. As per the latest reports, about 560 such workers have been lodged in makeshift detention centres in Srinagar, Baramulla, Gurez and other areas, as jails and police stations of the valley were already overcrowded with the lodgement of hundreds of Hurriyat leaders and activists already booked under false cases.

There are reports of clashes between protesters and Indian troops from across the Kashmir valley but details are still not known because of the clampdown on communication links. At least six people have been martyred and over 100 injured so far due to the firing of Indian troops on demonstrations against the abrogation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, amid strict curfew, an eerie silence prevails in Srinagar with concertina wire barricades laid on deserted streets and heavy deployment of Indian police and armed forces' personnel. People remain confined mostly indoors due to stringent restrictions as communication links have been snapped by the authorities to prevent anti-India demonstrations.