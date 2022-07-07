UrduPoint.com

Over 500 Rescuers To Perform Duty On Eid

Published July 07, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has released emergency plan for Eid-ul-Adha and cancelled holidays of all rescuers.

Rescue 1122 Multan on the directions of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer has prepared an emergency plan for Eid.

The Rescue mobile posts have been established at all important places, mosques and Eid Gahas along with ambulances, rescue vehicles and fire vehicles to provide timely and quality emergency services to the citizens.

More than 500 rescuers equipped with modern equipment and fire vehicles will be on special duty and alert with 35 ambulances, 19 fire and rescue vehicles and 100 motorbikes.

The rescue mobile posts have been posted at various places like Central Eidgah Khanewal Road, Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh, Abdali Mosque Abdali Road, Masjid Umar Ibn Khattab Shah Rakn Alam Colony, Saddar Cantt, Askari Lake, Hussain Agahi, Vehari Chowk, Al-Quraish Colony Muzaffarabad and Hyderabad Masjid Gulgasht Kalni. According to the emergency plan, Rescue 1122 will be operational 24 hours a day and will provide services.

Emergency Officer Engineer Ahmed Kamal while addressing the staff said that all the rescuers will perform their duties with full dedication to respond any emergency within minimum time.

He said that you are our pride and will serve the people beyond means on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Multan Dr Kaleemullah has appealed to the people to report any emergency immediately to 1122.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at Central Station Rescue 1122 Multan under the chairmanship of District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah regarding Community Safety Program in which Emergency Officer (Operations) Engineer Ahmed Kamal, Emergency Officer (Admin) Engineer Muhammad Bilal Zia and all the station coordinators participated.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Multan Dr Kaleemullah while giving a message to the people said that according to the report of Meteorological Department, rains will continue in South Punjab till August due to which there is a fear of urban flooding in the district.

He instructed all rescuers to be mentally and physically prepared to deal with any emergency. He further said that in view of the expected monsoon rains, the people should take precautionary measures.

