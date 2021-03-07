UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 500 Students, Teachers Spent Day With Bahawalpur Corps

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

Over 500 students, teachers spent day with Bahawalpur Corps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Over 500 students and teachers from local schools, colleges and universities have spent a day in Cholistan area with the Bahawalpur Corps during the Pakistan Army training exercises.

The one-day programme "A day with the Army" was aimed to educate the younger generation about the Pakistan Army's defense responsibilities and professionalism, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

At the beginning of the programme, the students were given a hands-on demonstration of the professionalism of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

The students also reviewed the fire of a multi-barrel rocket launcher during which Pakistan Air Force fighter jets also demonstrated the attack.

Seeing this, the enthusiasm of the students was visible, it added.

On this occasion, the students appreciated the professionalism and high morale of the Pakistan Army and appreciated the commitment and dedication of the Army on all fronts for the integrity and stability of the country.

At the end, the students met the Corps Commander Bahawalpur and highly praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Army.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Fire Army ISPR Bahawalpur Cholistan All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Joint UAE-Bahrain Commit ..

46 minutes ago

Ajman University inaugurates COVID-19 testing, vac ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity brings female ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Steel CEO among top CEOs in ME by Forbes

3 hours ago

Dubai’s Al Safeer congress ambassadors honoured ..

3 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses proposed ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.