Over 500 Young Graduates Thrilled To Join Pakistan Post's 6-Week Summer Internship

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 11:50 PM

An overwhelming response from over 500 exceptionally talented university students marked the commencement of Pakistan Post's summer internship program at ECO Postal Staff College Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :An overwhelming response from over 500 exceptionally talented university students marked the commencement of Pakistan Post's summer internship program at ECO Postal Staff College Islamabad.

The 6-week program has carefully selected 50 future leaders who will gain valuable hands-on experience in key areas, paving the way for successful careers ahead.

The chosen interns will be split into five teams, each under the guidance of senior and experienced officers from Pakistan Post, such as Farhan Ali Mirza (Director International Postal Service), Ammar Nazir Qureshi (Director Express Post), Farrukh Bashir (Director IT), Abid Mehmood (Director Inland Mail), and Ms. Ayesha Nayyar (Deputy Director Training).

Pakistan Post remains dedicated to nurturing the next generation of public sector leaders to steer its growth and ensure sustainability.

Sharing his thoughts at the opening orientation ceremony, the Director General Pakistan Post expressed his excitement about launching the Summer Internship Program 2023, aiming to boost the careers of the nation's highly talented graduates.

The internship program is committed to sustainable practices, investing in the long-term growth and success of individuals within the postal sector.

"We offer a diverse and supportive environment for young talents to nurture and demonstrate their abilities. Our focus is on promoting experiential learning, equipping interns with practical skills and knowledge."

