Open Menu

Over 5,000 Animals Distributed In Lodhran Under PHCIP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Over 5,000 animals distributed in Lodhran under PHCIP

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Over 5,000 animals were distributed among beneficiaries to improve their livelihood under Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP ) in the district,here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson,Regional Coordinator National Rural Support Program (NRSP),Mr Mushtaq Toor said that the animals including buffalo,cow and goats were being provided to Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) households especially young couples having age 18 to 35 years and the aim of the project was to improve their livelihood.

Punjab government through Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) was implementing the PHCIP project.

Mushtaq further informed that as many as 6,822 animals would be given across the district till June 2025.

He stated that the project concerned was executed in three districts of South Punjab including DG Khan,Rajanpur and Lodhran in third phase.

He said that NRSP was implementing the PHCIP project at Lodhran with the liaison of PSPA.

The each beneficiary would be given cattle worth Rs 150,000 to improve their livelihood after one week training. He stated that the beneficiaries could sell the animals after three years while the livestock department would provide guidance and vaccination of the animals.

Recent Stories

Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers ..

Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers stranded by floods

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World C ..

UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku

11 hours ago
 Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establis ..

Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations

11 hours ago
 UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN ..

UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..

11 hours ago
Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, s ..

Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo ..

Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival

13 hours ago
 FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ..

FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..

13 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Co ..

Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU

13 hours ago
 UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter o ..

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World

14 hours ago
 Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Maste ..

Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan