Over 5,000 Animals Distributed In Lodhran Under PHCIP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 12:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Over 5,000 animals were distributed among beneficiaries to improve their livelihood under Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP ) in the district,here on Sunday.
According to a spokesperson,Regional Coordinator National Rural Support Program (NRSP),Mr Mushtaq Toor said that the animals including buffalo,cow and goats were being provided to Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) households especially young couples having age 18 to 35 years and the aim of the project was to improve their livelihood.
Punjab government through Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) was implementing the PHCIP project.
Mushtaq further informed that as many as 6,822 animals would be given across the district till June 2025.
He stated that the project concerned was executed in three districts of South Punjab including DG Khan,Rajanpur and Lodhran in third phase.
He said that NRSP was implementing the PHCIP project at Lodhran with the liaison of PSPA.
The each beneficiary would be given cattle worth Rs 150,000 to improve their livelihood after one week training. He stated that the beneficiaries could sell the animals after three years while the livestock department would provide guidance and vaccination of the animals.
