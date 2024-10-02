Over 5,000 cases resolved at LHC Multan Bench in last 24 days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) In a remarkable display of judicial efficiency, Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench resolved 5,017 cases in just 24 days, signaling a robust effort to reduce the backlog of pending cases.

This swift progress came after the courts resumed their regular proceedings following the summer recess.

According to court sources, during this period, the bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi was comprised of Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Karim, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Asim Hafeez, Justice Anwar Hussain, and Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi. The collective efforts of these judges who marked tendency in Single and Division Benches ensured timely decision in various types of cases.

A total of 2705 criminal cases, 2131 writ petitions, and 181 civil cases were decided during this 24-days period and it reflect the commitment of the Bench to provide speedy and inexpensive justice.

Despite this progress, 44,403 cases are still pending. However, the judiciary was making every effort to tackle this backlog by utilizing all available resources, including advanced information technology.

The sources stated, the achievement is a direct reflection of the implementation of this vision of Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, Justice Aalia Neelum, who has prioritized the decision of cases at a faster pace to ensure that justice is not delayed. Her focus on maximizing the number of cases decided has been supported by the legal fraternity, which has extended full cooperation in the pursuit of this goal.

The combination of judicial dedication and collaboration with legal professionals is expected to further reduce the number of pending cases in the near future. This initiative aligns with the LHC’s broader mission to ensure timely and effective justice for all, fostering a positive outlook for the justice system in the region, said court sources.