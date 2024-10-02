Over 5,000 Cases Resolved At LHC Multan Bench In Last 24 Days
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) In a remarkable display of judicial efficiency, Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench resolved 5,017 cases in just 24 days, signaling a robust effort to reduce the backlog of pending cases.
This swift progress came after the courts resumed their regular proceedings following the summer recess.
According to court sources, during this period, the bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi was comprised of Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Karim, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Asim Hafeez, Justice Anwar Hussain, and Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi. The collective efforts of these judges who marked tendency in Single and Division Benches ensured timely decision in various types of cases.
A total of 2705 criminal cases, 2131 writ petitions, and 181 civil cases were decided during this 24-days period and it reflect the commitment of the Bench to provide speedy and inexpensive justice.
Despite this progress, 44,403 cases are still pending. However, the judiciary was making every effort to tackle this backlog by utilizing all available resources, including advanced information technology.
The sources stated, the achievement is a direct reflection of the implementation of this vision of Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, Justice Aalia Neelum, who has prioritized the decision of cases at a faster pace to ensure that justice is not delayed. Her focus on maximizing the number of cases decided has been supported by the legal fraternity, which has extended full cooperation in the pursuit of this goal.
The combination of judicial dedication and collaboration with legal professionals is expected to further reduce the number of pending cases in the near future. This initiative aligns with the LHC’s broader mission to ensure timely and effective justice for all, fostering a positive outlook for the justice system in the region, said court sources.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMC, PDC students shine at National Research Conferences in September 202424 seconds ago
-
Old enmity claims life10 minutes ago
-
Dastgir vows to address concerns of all parties on 'Constitutional Reforms'11 minutes ago
-
Heavy police deployed in city21 minutes ago
-
Dengue's highest attack, 118 new cases, one more fatality reported40 minutes ago
-
POs among five suspects held; illegal weapons recovered40 minutes ago
-
Super six archery tournament starts in Katlang50 minutes ago
-
Minister assures bright economic future for Pakistan under PML-N leadership2 hours ago
-
HDA retired employees' pension case settled with court's firm directions13 hours ago
-
Rs7bn provides to strengthen police force in merged districts: CM13 hours ago
-
Privatization of sick units, power sector reforms top priority of govt: Minister13 hours ago
-
IHC grants time to HEC chairman for comments13 hours ago