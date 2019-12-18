UrduPoint.com
Over 5000 Cloth-made Bags Distributed Among People In GB

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:08 PM

Assistant Commissioner Gojal Zulqarnain distributed as many as 5000 cloth-made bags among people to encourage their use and protect environment here on Wednesday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Gojal Zulqarnain distributed as many as 5000 cloth-made bags among people to encourage their use and protect environment here on Wednesday.

These bags were distributed in a ceremony held at a local hotel among people from Ghala Pan to Sosast in collaboration with Pakistan Customs Sosast to replace plastic bags which were detrimental to environment.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Collector Customs Khaldun Haq and senior officials of the district administration and people from across the society.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said the polythene bags had harmful effects to environment and human health, therefore plastic bags were being replaced and people were encouraged to use cloth made bags.

The deputy collector and assistant commissioner also stressed on maintenance of cleanliness and added that Pakistan had been cleared destination for tourists in 2020, adding clean and green environment would help attract more tourists.

They also appealed people to cooperate with the administration to ensure clean environment for living.

They said that bins had been placed at various places for waste disposal and added Goja administration had been imposed section 144 to discourage littering tourist resorts. The assistant commissioner Gojal also said that a letter had been written to the provincial government for protection of forests and provision of duty-free coals to people living on border.

