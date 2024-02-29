Over 5000 cops to be deployed for PSL matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Rawalpindi district police have taken extensive measures to ensure the security of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches scheduled from March 2 to March 10 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Under the security plan finalized for PSL matches, over 5000 police personnel, including elite forces, would be deployed to provide foolproof security cover to the matches.

The security plan encompasses station closures, traffic management, and strict surveillance, highlighting the authorities' commitment to ensuring the safety of players, officials, and spectators alike.

In preparation for the PSL cricket event, the Rawalpindi administration has implemented a detailed security strategy. This includes the closure of Shamsabad metro station and partial closures of Faizabad and Rehmanabad bus stations during teams' movements.

Additionally, the food street adjacent to the stadium would be closed for the duration of the matches. To further bolster security, 750 officers would be tasked with managing team transfers from the Islamabad airport across the districts of Attock and Rawalpindi. Snipers, along with police equipped with advanced security tools, would be stationed along critical routes and rooftops near the stadium.

These measures are designed to ensure a secure environment for the event.

The city's traffic police have also developed a separate traffic management plan to address the expected increase in vehicular movement during the matches.

This plan includes the use of freight containers for diversions and imposes a ban on cell phone use by officers during duty hours. The objective is to maintain a smooth traffic flow and minimize any inconvenience to the residents of Rawalpindi and the event attendees.

The traffic police's efforts are crucial in ensuring that the security measures do not adversely affect the daily lives of the city's inhabitants.

The deployment of over 5000 police personnel for the PSL matches in Rawalpindi underscores the authorities' dedication to ensuring the safety and security of everyone involved in the event.

The comprehensive security plan, including arbitrary vehicle checks and the establishment of pickets, aims to provide a safe and secure atmosphere for the players, officials, and spectators.

This level of preparedness demonstrates the commitment of the Rawalpindi administration and police to hosting a successful and peaceful cricket event.