Over 5000 Cops To Be Deployed For PSL Matches
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Rawalpindi district police have taken extensive measures to ensure the security of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches scheduled from March 2 to March 10 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Under the security plan finalized for PSL matches, over 5000 police personnel, including elite forces, would be deployed to provide foolproof security cover to the matches.
The security plan encompasses station closures, traffic management, and strict surveillance, highlighting the authorities' commitment to ensuring the safety of players, officials, and spectators alike.
In preparation for the PSL cricket event, the Rawalpindi administration has implemented a detailed security strategy. This includes the closure of Shamsabad metro station and partial closures of Faizabad and Rehmanabad bus stations during teams' movements.
Additionally, the food street adjacent to the stadium would be closed for the duration of the matches. To further bolster security, 750 officers would be tasked with managing team transfers from the Islamabad airport across the districts of Attock and Rawalpindi. Snipers, along with police equipped with advanced security tools, would be stationed along critical routes and rooftops near the stadium.
These measures are designed to ensure a secure environment for the event.
The city's traffic police have also developed a separate traffic management plan to address the expected increase in vehicular movement during the matches.
This plan includes the use of freight containers for diversions and imposes a ban on cell phone use by officers during duty hours. The objective is to maintain a smooth traffic flow and minimize any inconvenience to the residents of Rawalpindi and the event attendees.
The traffic police's efforts are crucial in ensuring that the security measures do not adversely affect the daily lives of the city's inhabitants.
The deployment of over 5000 police personnel for the PSL matches in Rawalpindi underscores the authorities' dedication to ensuring the safety and security of everyone involved in the event.
The comprehensive security plan, including arbitrary vehicle checks and the establishment of pickets, aims to provide a safe and secure atmosphere for the players, officials, and spectators.
This level of preparedness demonstrates the commitment of the Rawalpindi administration and police to hosting a successful and peaceful cricket event.
Recent Stories
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UGIs 3 campuses hold annual prize distribution ceremony9 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh advocates coalition government formation to lead country forward9 minutes ago
-
KP assembly speaker Babar Swati vows to run assembly affairs smoothly19 minutes ago
-
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf25 minutes ago
-
CTP issue traffic plan for PSL cricket matches29 minutes ago
-
'Engineering Inspection and Services' expo held at Sargodha University29 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan’s letter to IMF detrimental to national economy: Tarar39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Institute of Education to announce NAT results on Friday39 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in Gracylane, Jamhra & adjoining areas39 minutes ago
-
Banning Kashmiri political parties part of India’s relentless campaign to crush liberation struggl ..39 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notice to owner of illegal housing scheme Olive Dale Farm Houses49 minutes ago
-
Suki Kanari Hydropower project Kagha successfully commences water storage49 minutes ago