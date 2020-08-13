Over 5,000 cops to perform security duty on Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said on Thursday that security arrangements had been finalised for the Independence Day (Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations.

According to the security plan, more than 5,000 police personnel will perform security duty on the day, August 14. Six SPs will supervise the execution of the plan while 35 DSPs and 84 SHos would perform the field duty.

Strict action would be taken against those involved jubilant firing, road blocking, wheelie and hooliganism on the occasion, he added.

.

The CCPO said that foolproof security would be provided to the participants in all gatherings, and the ceremonies and rallies taken out in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. He said that special pickets would be set up at 124 places of the provincial capital to stop one-wheeling and hooliganism. He said that officials of Dolphin and Police Response Unit will perform duties along with the Lahore police.

He appealed to parents to stop their children from one-wheeling on the Independence Day.