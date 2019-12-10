UrduPoint.com
Over 5,000 Motorists Fined For Using HID Lights In Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined over 5,000 motorists for using High-intensity discharge (HID) lights during this year to ensure safe road environment across the city.

The ITP squads has imposed fine to the violators while conducting special road checking campaigns at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Kashmir Highway, Margallah Road, IJP road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th avenue, ITP spokesman on Tuesday said.

The special police pickets have been erected at major avenues of the Federal capital to check use of these lights while education teams were also giving education to the people about risks involved in using these lights, he added.

He said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed all the traffic officials to take stern actions against the persons involved in this illegal practice without any discrimination.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with police for better enforcement of the law.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 was also arranging special programs to educate the masses in that regard.

