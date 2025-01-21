- Home
Over 5,000 Pakistani Nationals Detained In UAE, Welfare Attaches Provide Crucial Support
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 06:23 PM
Currently, 5,292 Pakistani nationals are detained in various prisons across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) conducting an average of 5 to 8 visits each week to address medical concerns and facilitate necessary check-ups, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said on Tuesday
In response to a question from Ms. Samina Mumtaz Zerhi, the minister shared that the Pakistan Missions in the UAE offered free legal assistance to around 250 Pakistani prisoners. This includes guidance on their legal rights, the judicial process, and potential avenues for appeal, ensuring their rights are upheld in line with local laws.
In addition, the Missions have provided approximately 125 air tickets for detained Pakistanis over the past year, with many of these tickets arranged through donations.
While only Emirati lawyers are authorized to represent individuals in court, the Missions continue to offer essential legal support to prisoners. They also assist with the deportation process and help arrange meetings between prisoners and their families.
To facilitate these meetings, the Missions formally request the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to issue No Objection Certificates. They also respond to families’ concerns when prisoners who have completed their sentences remain in detention, liaising with jail authorities to expedite deportation. Moreover, the Missions support prisoners in arranging phone calls with their relatives and deposit funds into the accounts of deserving individuals to help sustain their families.
