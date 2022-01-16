UrduPoint.com

Over 5000 Patients Avail Free Medical Treatment Facility In Lahore Division: Farrukh

January 16, 2022

Over 5000 patients avail free medical treatment facility in Lahore division: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said when the rulers intentions were good and had a passion for public service, they have launched a free medical treatment facility like Sehat card.

In a tweet, he said that in the first 2 weeks after the issuance of the Health Card in Lahore Division, over 5000 patients have availed free treatment under the scheme.

As per details shared by the minister 3059 patients were provided free of cost treatment in Lahore District, 1149 in Kasur, 688 in Sheikhupura, and 293 in Nankana Sahib District. Over all 5229 patient availed the facility of health card from January 1 to 14.

