Over 5,000 Policemen Deployed For Pak Vs NZ Cricket Matches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Sunday visited Pinidi cricket Stadium and reviewed the security arrangements for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 series.

Among others, SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The SSP Operations also briefed the RPO Rawalpindi on the comprehensive security and traffic plans in place.

More than 5,000 officers has been deployed to perform security duties diligently.

RPO Rawalpindi inspected the point-wise security and traffic arrangements in and around the stadium and instructed the concerned officers to ensure fool-proof security at all times.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi had issued a traffic plan with the deployment of 367 personnel to keep the traffic flowing on alternative routes during the matches.

