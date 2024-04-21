Over 5,000 Policemen Deployed For Pak Vs NZ Cricket Matches
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Sunday visited Pinidi cricket Stadium and reviewed the security arrangements for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 series.
Among others, SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar and other senior officers were present on the occasion.
The SSP Operations also briefed the RPO Rawalpindi on the comprehensive security and traffic plans in place.
More than 5,000 officers has been deployed to perform security duties diligently.
RPO Rawalpindi inspected the point-wise security and traffic arrangements in and around the stadium and instructed the concerned officers to ensure fool-proof security at all times.
Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi had issued a traffic plan with the deployment of 367 personnel to keep the traffic flowing on alternative routes during the matches.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Geography Lab inaugurated at Asghar Mall College10 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks report of blank Form 45 signatures allegations11 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of two Rangers jawan11 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain partly cloudy, cold in KP11 minutes ago
-
EUM syndicate sets up endowment fund11 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police performance21 minutes ago
-
FGRF provides one month ration, financial assistance to 41,000 people, families of Gaza21 minutes ago
-
MEPCO completes 10 HT feeder projects in March21 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar condemns killing of PML-N worker in Narowal41 minutes ago
-
Kashmir pays rich tributes to Iqbal on 86th death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Lanjar grieves over killing of Rangers jawans in road accident1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's first Soil Museum established at MNS University of Agriculture Multan1 hour ago