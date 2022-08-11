UrduPoint.com

Over 5,000 Schoolkids Set To Create Human National Flag On Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :In an amazing display of unity, more than 5,000 schoolkids will create a large human national flag of 10,000 square feet on Friday (tomorrow) at the Fatima Jinnah Park located in F-9 sector of Islamabad.

The initiative will be taken on the special instruction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and under the supervision of Director sports, Culture and Tourism Aamir Shehzad, said a news release on Thursday.

The DC said: "It is aimed at enlightening the coming generation about the sacrifices rendered by our forefather for creation of Pakistan. It will also help them realize that it is a 'great blessing' to live in a free country."A special event will be organized in this regard and the deputy commissioner Islamabad will grace the occasion as chief guest. Various competitions have also been planned for children including painting, tableau, sketching, speeches, and quiz competition.

