Over 5000 Students Players Take Part As PM's University Sports Olympiad Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), in collaboration with Higher education Commission (HEC) inaugurated on Thursday the Prime Minister’s University Sports Olympiad at Pakistan Sports Complex.

Over 5000 student players of universities from across Pakistan are taking part in 12 games including Athletics, Badminton, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Swimming, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, and Wrestling in addition to PM Handball National League and PM Judo National League.

Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan was chief guest in the opening ceremony, marked by participation of over 1000 university students in march-past, cultural performances, and sports demonstrations.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, ministers, lawmakers, ambassadors, sports enthusiasts and a large number of university students from around the country attended the ceremony.

The Olympiad, which will continue until November 23, is aimed to inculcate sportsmanship, discipline, teamwork and synergy among university students.

The mega university event will provide opportunities of personal and professional growth to young players through traveling, staying in university hostels, interacting with their fellows from other universities and participating in their favourite sports.

Addressing the audience, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan highlighted the significance of the event as a testament to Pakistan's continued progress. He acknowledged the collaborative efforts of HEC,PMYP team, Pakistan Sports board, Ministry of IT & Telecom, Ministry of Education, and the support provided by Islamabad Police and the Capital Development Authority in making the Olympiad a success.

He emphasised the critical role of youth as the builders of nation's future, expressing optimism about the sports talent present across various fields. The Chairman PMYP reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing opportunities to the youth and fostering a culture of meritocracy.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed expressed his gratitude to all partners involved in organising the event, with special acknowledgment to the University of Sargodha for its exemplary leadership in event management.

He described the university-level Olympiad, initiated under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as a stepping stone towards hosting international sports Olympiads in the future.

He appreciated students for their participation from across the country, highlighting the event as a symbol of national unity and pride.

He outlined the purpose of the Olympiad as a means to foster sports development among Pakistan’s youth, ensuring that it progresses alongside academic and research excellence under HEC’s support.

The Chairman highlighted HEC's contributions to making athletics and sports relevant, mentioning that many players in national teams for hockey, women’s cricket, and squash are nurtured through university programs facilitated by HEC.

He extended his gratitude to the Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, and Chairman PMYP for their patronage and presence.

