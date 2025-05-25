Over 5,000 Traffic Violations Penalized, 1,052 Vehicles Impounded: ITP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has revealed that a total of 5,497 traffic violations were recorded over the past week, including the impounding of 1,052 vehicles and issuance of thousands of challans for various offenses.
A spokesperson told APP on Sunday that 740 motorcycles and 312 vehicles were fined for violating traffic laws. Additionally, 3,315 vehicles faced action for illegal parking, while 634 motorcyclists were penalized for riding without helmets.
The report further stated that 114 drivers were fined for using mobile phones while driving and 384 vehicles were ticketed for not wearing seat belts.
Action was also taken against 98 vehicles for using black-tinted windows.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider, said strict and indiscriminate action is being taken against traffic violators across the capital.
“We are also cracking down on illegal parking. Citizens must respect traffic laws to ensure safe travel for everyone,” he added.
/APP-rzr-mkz
