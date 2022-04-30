Over 5000 USC outlets, 100 mobile units connected with digitalization system: MD

The Utility Stores Corporation Managing Director Syed Taha Aziz Magrabi Saturday said that Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has connected its 5000 stores, 64 warehouses and over 100 mobile units with the automated digital central database system to strengthen the internal control of the department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation Managing Director Syed Taha Aziz Magrabi Saturday said that Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has connected its 5000 stores, 64 warehouses and over 100 mobile units with the automated digital central database system to strengthen the internal control of the department.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that the USC had also implemented Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system which was being revolutionize the shopping process at USC outlets across the country.

ERP is the largest digitization program of any public sector organization and government was providing targeted subsidies to utility stores under Ramazan package, he added.

He said that Utility Stores Corporation management during the holy month of Ramazan was providing quality and affordable goods to its customers, around 200 USC stores are remained opened till 1 o'clock.

MD said that mobile van stores in Sasta Bazaars are also facilitating customers and providing 19 edible items on subsidized rates.

Replying to a question, he said that there was no shortage of any item in the stores and they were fulfilling demand of the customers adding, customers visiting stores with CNIC was another revolutionary steps to ensure availability of items.

MD claimed that sufficient stock of sugar, wheat, flour, rice, ghee and pulses was available with the corporation and a complaint cell was also established for the assistant of consumers.

He said the current government was paying special attention to the USC and ensuring adequate supplies of essential commodities at all the outlets all over the country during Ramazan.

He said that the provision of quality food items and best services to the customers is top priority of PM Shahbaz Sharif, adding, USC is now equipped with digital systems across its network, there is transparency and traceability of each transaction, which has enhanced the efficiency and control of department.

He said that the Utility stores are selling 19 essential food items at low prices under its Ramazan relief package.