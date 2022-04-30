UrduPoint.com

Over 5000 USC Outlets, 100 Mobile Units Connected With Digitalization System: MD

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 12:23 PM

Over 5000 USC outlets, 100 mobile units connected with digitalization system: MD

The Utility Stores Corporation Managing Director Syed Taha Aziz Magrabi Saturday said that Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has connected its 5000 stores, 64 warehouses and over 100 mobile units with the automated digital central database system to strengthen the internal control of the department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation Managing Director Syed Taha Aziz Magrabi Saturday said that Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has connected its 5000 stores, 64 warehouses and over 100 mobile units with the automated digital central database system to strengthen the internal control of the department.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that the USC had also implemented Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system which was being revolutionize the shopping process at USC outlets across the country.

ERP is the largest digitization program of any public sector organization and government was providing targeted subsidies to utility stores under Ramazan package, he added.

He said that Utility Stores Corporation management during the holy month of Ramazan was providing quality and affordable goods to its customers, around 200 USC stores are remained opened till 1 o'clock.

MD said that mobile van stores in Sasta Bazaars are also facilitating customers and providing 19 edible items on subsidized rates.

Replying to a question, he said that there was no shortage of any item in the stores and they were fulfilling demand of the customers adding, customers visiting stores with CNIC was another revolutionary steps to ensure availability of items.

MD claimed that sufficient stock of sugar, wheat, flour, rice, ghee and pulses was available with the corporation and a complaint cell was also established for the assistant of consumers.

He said the current government was paying special attention to the USC and ensuring adequate supplies of essential commodities at all the outlets all over the country during Ramazan.

He said that the provision of quality food items and best services to the customers is top priority of PM Shahbaz Sharif, adding, USC is now equipped with digital systems across its network, there is transparency and traceability of each transaction, which has enhanced the efficiency and control of department.

He said that the Utility stores are selling 19 essential food items at low prices under its Ramazan relief package.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Shortage Mobile Van Enterprise All Government Wheat Best Top PTV Flour

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz sworn-in as Punjab CM

Hamza Shehbaz sworn-in as Punjab CM

5 minutes ago
 Pak-Italy to sign labour agreement soon: Ambassad ..

Pak-Italy to sign labour agreement soon: Ambassador Jauhar

4 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 chalks out Eid-ul-Fitr emergency plan

Rescue 1122 chalks out Eid-ul-Fitr emergency plan

4 minutes ago
 District & Sessions Judge Haripur visits Central J ..

District & Sessions Judge Haripur visits Central Jail

4 minutes ago
 DPR Says 94 Civilians Killed, 422 Injured Over Pas ..

DPR Says 94 Civilians Killed, 422 Injured Over Past 73 Days

7 minutes ago
 PM performs Umrah, prays for nation, Ummah

PM performs Umrah, prays for nation, Ummah

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.