UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 5000 Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:29 PM

Over 5000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Khanewal

Over 5000 citizens including 1762 frontline workers have received their second doze of vaccine against novel coronavirus as Khanewal administration finalized arrangements for a fifth vaccination center to speed up the process

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Over 5000 citizens including 1762 frontline workers have received their second doze of vaccine against novel coronavirus as Khanewal administration finalized arrangements for a fifth vaccination center to speed up the process.

The officials informed deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, during a visit to a vaccination center at tahsil council Khanewal that total 5029 persons including 1762 frontline workers and 3267 other citizens have been given two dozes of vaccine completing their vaccination.

Moreover, first doze has been administered to another over 18000 persons including 3328 front line workers and 15021 other citizens.

Sherazi ordered strict implementation of SOPs during the vaccination process.

Meanwhile, district administration is all set to open Khanewal's fifth vaccination center at Jinah library hall on Wednesday, May 5, however, vaccination would begin on Thursday, May 6.

The centre's target for vaccination has been set at 2000 persons per day and doctors and other staff has been deputed, CEO health informed media.

The people over 50 years can avail walk-in vaccination facility, however, those over 40 would have to get themselves registered by sending their CNIC numbers to 1166 for registration to be vaccinated.

All vaccination centers are working in day and night shifts to vaccinate people, the CEO health added.

Related Topics

Visit Khanewal May Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr will fall on 13th May in most Muslim c ..

1 minute ago

Two dead in fire in S.Africa Covid ward

2 minutes ago

UN envoy Gordon Brown urges G7 countries to fund g ..

2 minutes ago

Workshop on Urdu orthography to be held tomorrow

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Health Minister Resigns Over Deadly Hospital ..

2 minutes ago

47 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.