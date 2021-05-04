Over 5000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Khanewal

Over 5000 citizens including 1762 frontline workers have received their second doze of vaccine against novel coronavirus as Khanewal administration finalized arrangements for a fifth vaccination center to speed up the process

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Over 5000 citizens including 1762 frontline workers have received their second doze of vaccine against novel coronavirus as Khanewal administration finalized arrangements for a fifth vaccination center to speed up the process.

The officials informed deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, during a visit to a vaccination center at tahsil council Khanewal that total 5029 persons including 1762 frontline workers and 3267 other citizens have been given two dozes of vaccine completing their vaccination.

Moreover, first doze has been administered to another over 18000 persons including 3328 front line workers and 15021 other citizens.

Sherazi ordered strict implementation of SOPs during the vaccination process.

Meanwhile, district administration is all set to open Khanewal's fifth vaccination center at Jinah library hall on Wednesday, May 5, however, vaccination would begin on Thursday, May 6.

The centre's target for vaccination has been set at 2000 persons per day and doctors and other staff has been deputed, CEO health informed media.

The people over 50 years can avail walk-in vaccination facility, however, those over 40 would have to get themselves registered by sending their CNIC numbers to 1166 for registration to be vaccinated.

All vaccination centers are working in day and night shifts to vaccinate people, the CEO health added.