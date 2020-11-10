UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50,000 Afghan Refugee Families Benefit From Emergency Cash Assistance

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:25 PM

Over 50,000 Afghan refugee families benefit from emergency cash assistance

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has provided emergency cash assistance to over 50,000 vulnerable Afghan refugee families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has provided emergency cash assistance to over 50,000 vulnerable Afghan refugee families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

The UNHCR emergency cash programme follows the Government of Pakistan's Ehsaas emergency cash programme, where vulnerable Pakistani families receive a one-off cash grant of Rs12,000 (approximately $77). UNHCR is targeting 70,000 of the most vulnerable refugee families, said a press release.

This assistance is being carried out in close collaboration with the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and with the Pakistan Post. The Pakistan Post is currently disbursing the emergency cash assistance.

On Tuesday, UNHCR's Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Indrika Ratwatte � who is on a three-day visit to Pakistan � participated in the distribution of cash assistance to refugees at a Post Office in Islamabad. He also interacted with Afghan refugee elders. The UNHCR Representative in Pakistan, Noriko Yoshida, and senior officials from the Post Office were also present on the occasion.

Ratwatte appreciated the progress achieved in reaching the significant milestone of 50,000.

"I hope that efforts will continue to be made to reach the remaining vulnerable families affected by the pandemic," he said.

Pakistan hosts over 1.4 million Afghan refugees, and during the pandemic thousands of refugees, including daily wage earners, were left without a source of income.

He said that the assistance will help those hardest hit by the economic downturn. "Emergency cash assistance enables refugees to meet their most urgent needs," he said.

He also thanked the Government of Pakistan for providing refugees with access to public services, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pakistan Post offers a protected environment for male and female refugees to receive their cash.

Appreciating the generous support of the international community, particularly Japan, the United States of America and the European Union, Mr. Ratwatte said donor support has been crucial at a time when refugees were going through immense challenges.

During Ratwatte's stay in Pakistan, he will meet with senior Pakistani government officials, donors and UN representatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad United Nations European Union Visit Male Progress Japan United States Pakistan Post Post From Government Refugee UNHCR Asia Million

Recent Stories

YouTube Removes Documentary About Flight MH17 Down ..

40 seconds ago

Iranian FM arrives Pakistan on two-day visit

41 seconds ago

Pakistan moving towards "Renaissance of Muslims" i ..

43 seconds ago

VIS reaffirms ratings of CSML

4 minutes ago

Russia appoints new energy minister

4 minutes ago

European Parliament, Council Agree to Deliver on $ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.